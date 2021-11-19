For Sale: 1987 Toyota Pickup with a LS3 V8

This 1987 Toyota Pickup 4×4 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Camarillo, California. The truck was built by a Bones Fab with a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor. Behind the motor sits a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission and NP205 dual-range transfer case. Power is sent to all four wheels through ARB air-locking differentials with 4.88 gears and a Currie 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on Bilstein shocks with Wilwood disc brakes behinds American Racing 15-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain 33×12.5-inch tires. Issues with the truck include damaged front lip and stains on the seats and interior.

Source: Bring a Trailer