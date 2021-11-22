1970 Camaro with a Supercharged LT4 V8

This 1970 Camaro RS was built by Chevrolet Performance with a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor and T56 Super Magnum six-speed manual transmission. The modern motor features forged steel crank and rods, forged aluminum pistons, wet sump system, and Eaton R1740 TVS 1.7 L supercharger. The combination is good for 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque on 9 psi of boost. They improved the Camaro’s handling thanks to a Corvette Z06 front suspension, four-link rear suspension, and Z06 Brembo six-piston disc brakes front and rear. The interior features third generation Camaro seats, custom gauges, modified factory center console, and six-point roll cage.

Source: TheBlock and Chevrolet Performance