Mini Mayfair with a Honda K20

Davide Cironi was riding in his friend’s restored 1989 Mini Mayfair late one night when someone crashed into the back of the car. Instead of scrapping it, Davide decided to gift the Mini with a new life. He first sent the damaged Mini to Carrozziere Di Vitale in Riano, Italy for bodywork and new paint. After that it was sent to Pupazzor in Colleverde, Italy for a new heart. There they swapped in a 2.0 L K20 inline-four inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a first generation Honda Stream wagon on a MiniTec tubular subframe. The car now has 200 horsepower, modern drivetrain, upgraded suspension and brakes. Watch the project’s build process below. The video is in Italian but has English subtitles when you click on the “CC” button.

Source: DriveExperience.it and Davide Cironi Drive Experience via Marco