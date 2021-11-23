Copper 1940 Ford with a Mid-Engine Supercharged 5.4 L V8

copper 1940 Ford built by Kirkham Motorsports with a mid-engine supercharged 5.4 L V8

Kirkham Motorsports took about one year to create their wild Ford 40 GT project. The project started in 2005 with a copper body based on a 1940 Ford roadster built by hand at their factory in Poland. The was shipped to their company in Provo, Utah. There they installed a supercharged 5.4 L V8 and Ricardo six-speed manual transaxle from a first generation Ford GT. Everything rides on a stainless steel chassis with an independent front and rear suspension. Behind the Ford GT wheels and hubs are Brembo four-piston disc brakes.

Source: Kirkham Motorsports FB page

