BMW E46 Wagon with a Mercedes OM606 Diesel Inline-Six

  • E46

Dylan Hughes' BMW E46 wagon with a Mercedes OM606 diesel inline-six

Professional drifter Dylan Hughes unveiled his diesel wagon drift taxi at SEMA 2021. The project started with a salvaged BMW E46 323i wagon stripped to a shell. Dylan swapped the factory 2.5 L M52TUB25 inline-six for a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six built by Diesel Pump UK. The motor will make around 500 horsepower to the wheels thanks to Garrett G35-1050 turbocharger and Diesel Pump UK’s exhaust manifold and billet intake manifold. The wagon rides on BC Racing NA suspension, Advan RG-D2 wheels, and GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires.

Source: Dylan Hughes FB page and Royal Purple FB page via MotorTrend

