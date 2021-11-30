Corolla Panel Van with a Turbo 4A-GE

Last year we shared @luke_no_names_left amazing 1JZ-powered Corona. This year he’s been working on a Toyota Corolla KE36 panel van for daily driving and weekend track use. The heart of the project is a turbocharged Toyota 4A-GE inline-four featuring 4A-GZE pistons and rods, Garrett GTX2860 turbocharger, Weldspeed intake, Mishimoto intercooler, and Turbosmart wastegate and blowoff valve. The goal is 250-300 horsepower to the wheels on a Haltech Elite 1500 ECU. Behind the motor sits a Lexus IS200 J160 six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Nissan R31 differential with a Wavetrac LSD. The panel van rides on Techno Toy Tuning coilovers in front, Koni adjustable shocks in back, and a set of Performance Superlite wheels with semi-slick tires. We’re looking forward to hearing this run soon.

