For Sale: 1989 Geo Tracker with a Supercharged 355 ci V8

This 1989 Geo Tracker is for sale on The Import Guys in Ferndale, Washington for $21,950. We also shared this Tracker in 2019. The unique vehicle sits on an Art Morrison chassis and powered by a supercharged 355 ci Chevy V8. Being the motor sits a 700R4 automatic transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears. The Tracker sits on an Art Morrison chassis with a roll cage. The interior features Recaro seats, custom dash, roll cage, and Autometer gauges.

Source: The Import Guys via DailyTurismo