1969 Mustang with a 427 ci V8

The owner of this restored 1969 Mustang tasked Prestige Motorsports in Concord, North Carolina with upgrading the motor. They achieved this with one of their all-aluminum 427 ci small-block V8 making 559 horsepower and 542 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a Dart block, Borla 50 mm 8-stack throttle bodies, custom 3-inch stainless exhaust, and Holley Terminator X ECU. It’s paired with a Tremec TKO600 manual transmission and a Currie 9-inch rear end with 3.70 gears and Trac-Lok LSD. The Mustang rides on Ridetech coilovers and StrongArm control arms with a Borgeson fast-ratio steering box. A set of American Racing VN427 Cobra wheels (17×8, 17×9) cover Wilwood Dynalite 4-piston brakes with rilled and slotted rotors.

Source: Prestige Motorsports