For Sale: 1992 Miata with a LS3 V8

This 1992 Mazda Miata is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Romeo, Michigan. The car was built by Flyin’ Miata in 2010 with a 6.2 L LS3 V8. The motor features their Stage 1 cooling kit, custom headers, and dual exhaust. They paired the V8 with a T56 six-speed manual transmission, aluminum driveshaft, and Cadillac CTS-V LSD with 3.42 gears. The Miata rides on an adjustable coilover suspension with Paco Motorsports eccentric alignment locks. Flyin’ Miata also installed their butterfly chassis brace with a Hard Dog roll bar and Frog Arms braces. A set of Advanti Racing Storm 15-inch wheels with BFGoodrich G-Force Rival tires (225/45) cover Wilwood calipers and slotted rotors in front and factory calipers with Mazdaspeed slotted rotors in back. Issues with the car include Carfax damage reported in 2015 to front and left-front and an inoperative power antenna.

Source: Bring a Trailer