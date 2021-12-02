1966 Ford F-100 with a 603 hp Twin-Turbo Ecoboost V6

Randy’s Restoration has been working on vehicles as a hobby for 50+ years. Over that time he’s built many vehicles. Today we are sharing his amazing 1966 Ford F-100 short bed truck he’s owned for over 20 years.

The truck was previously powered by a 482 ci Ford FE V8. However he wanted to daily drive the truck long distances. So out came the FE V8 and in went one of five 450/510 Raptor crate motors sold by Ford Performance. The twin-turbo 3.5 L Ecoboost (D35) V6 made 603 horsepower and 658 lb-ft of torque on E51 fuel.

The twin-turbo V6 features a custom 3-inch 304 stainless steel exhaust with Dyno Max mufflers. The truck still retains the in-cab 19-gallon fuel tank and fuel filler location. However an Aeromotive pump sends fuel from the factory tank to a custom aluminum 27-gallon fuel tank in the back of the truck.

Randy paired the V6 with a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission from a 2018 F-150. The transmission is controlled by the factory column shifter. A custom driveshaft sends power to a 9-inch rear end with a LSD and 3.50 gears to 31-spline axles.

The 3,700 lb truck still rides on the factory twin I-beam front suspension albeit with a custom front swaybar. Behind the Schott’s 18-inch wheels are Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and back. The wheels hold a set of Continental Extreme Contact tires (45/45-18, 285/40-18). You can view more details and photos of the truck in the build thread.

Source: Randy’s Restoration and SVT Performance (build thread)