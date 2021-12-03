For Sale: Nissan S14 with a Turbo OM606 Diesel Inline-Six

Thomas Zurawski from Zurawski Motorsport is selling his Nissan S15. The car is powered by a Mercedes OM606 diesel inline-six. It features a mechanical 7.5 mm fuel pump, HX40 twinscroll turbocharger, custom stainless exhaust manifold, large oil cooler, and Patrol Y61 radiator in trunk. Behind the motor is a C250 six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Nissan R33 differential and axles. The car rides on AST three-way adjustable coilovers with Driftworks controls arms and hubs. The interior features Cobra seat with five-point harness surround by a roll cage.

Source: Zurawski Motorsport