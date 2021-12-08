For Sale: BMW E30 Race Car with a Honda K20

This BMW E30 race car is for sale on ebay-kleinanzeigen.de in Freudenstadt, Germany for €48,000 or about $54,496. The owner documented the build process on its Facebook page and we have shared this project. The car is powered by a Honda 2.0 L K20A inline-four from a JDM Civic Type R making 230 horsepower. The motor features a dry sump system, stainless steel exhaust, and BMW E30 M3 radiator. Behind the motor sits a Drenth DG400 6-speed sequential transmission with Sachs twin-disc clutch sending power to a BMW 188 limited-slip differential with 3.91 gears. The 955 kg (2105 lb) car rides on KW Competition coilovers, E46 steering rack, and Porsche four-piston brakes with 280×25 mm rotors. The owner says the car can be sold without the sequential transmission and with a BMW M3 five-speed transmission.

Source: ebay-kleinanzeigen.de and Projekt E30 Race Car FB page