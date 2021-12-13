1967 Camaro with a Supercharged LT4 V8

This 1967 Camaro was built by Classic Car Studio (CCS) in St. Louis, Missouri. The classic F-body is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor with a 4L70E four-speed automatic transmission. The LT4 produces around 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque thanks to a forged steel crank and connecting rods, forged aluminum pistons, and an Eaton 1.7 L R1740 TVS supercharger. A set of Ultimate Headers swap headers sends exhaust through a custom exhaust by CCS to a set of Borla mufflers. The Camaro rides on a Detroit Speed Hydroformed front subframe and QuadraLink rear suspension. A set of Schott Wheels Tomahawk d.concave wheels cover Wilwood six-piston disc brakes.

Source: Classic Car Studio