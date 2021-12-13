1994 BMW 316i with a V12

BMW built this 1994 316i (E36) with a 1.6 L M43 inline-four making 101 horsepower (75 kW). Eventually someone swapped the inline-four with a 5.6 L S70 V12 from a BMW 850CSi (E31). Their goal was to install the largest BMW engine into the smallest BMW vehicle at the time (more than 16 years ago). The V12’s increased output of 400 horsepower is sent through a manual transmission. The exterior features M-series body parts covered in Titanium Silver paint and Hartge replica wheels.

Source: finn.no via ESD reader