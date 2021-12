Over the summer Daigo Saito started a new drift project using a first generation Nissan Skyline GT-R. The car will be powered by a Dodge NASCAR R5P7 V8 making around 800 horsepower. Daigo will pair the high-revving V8 with a RTS GForce four-speed transmission and Sikky/Winters quick-change rear end. The rear suspension will feature custom control arms designed by Kei Miura.

Source: @daigosaito87