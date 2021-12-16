1990 Miata with a 5.0 L Ford V8

This 1990 Mazda Miata sold on Cars & Bids for $11,300. A previous owner replaced the factory inline-four with a 5.0 L V8 from a Foxbody Mustang GT. They installed the motor using a Monster Miata swap kit which includes a modified subframe, 1 5/8-inch headers, aluminum radiator, modified oil pan, and more. Behind the V8 sits a Tremec Super-Duty T5 five-speed manual transmission with a McLeod Racing Street clutch. Power is sent through a custom driveshaft to a Ford 7.5-inch rear end with Monster Miata axles. The Miata rides on a set of Advanti Racing Storm S1 15-inch wheels with Monster Miata swap front springs and stock Miata brakes.

Source: Cars & Bids