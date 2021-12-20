Project Binky Episode 37

Bad Obsession Motorsport returns with another update on their famous Project Binky Mini. The team install the driveshaft, coilovers, tubular braces, throttle body, and added fluids in the previous video. In this update they install the headliner, wipers, intercooler, power steering pump, crossmember, and radiator. Then they run the engine for a while before discussing and installing the wheels and brakes. Then the team discovers issues that require creative solutions.

Source: Bad Obsession Motorsport