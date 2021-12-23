1989 Bentley with a Patrol Chassis and LSx V8

Saeed Bin Suloom enjoys building unique vehicles. Earlier this year he celebrated the completion of his Patrol with a twin-turbo V10. This time around he is building an off-road Bentley. It starts with a 1989 Bentley Turbo R body installed by Metal Players over a 2007 Nissan Patrol Y61 chassis. Power will be generated by a stroked 6.0 L LSx V8 mated to a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is currently being painted before final assembly starts. You can follow the project’s progress at @bentleyonsteroids

Related