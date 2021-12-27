Hartley’s Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12

Nelson Hartley from Hartley Engines and Motorsport is developing parts for a naturally aspirated or twin-turbo Toyota 1GZ-FE V8. The parts include CNC-ported heads, billet ITB manifolds, forged pistons and rods, pulleys, dry sump system, billet flywheel and bellhousing. You might remember their prototype twin-turbo V12 found its way into Jaron Olivecrona’s Nissan S14. It produced 550 hp at 4,600 rpm, 800 hp at 6,000 rpm, and 1,000 hp at 8,100 rpm. Hartley Engines will start taking orders for parts sometime next year. Until then enjoy their first twin-turbo V12 on the dyno below.

Source: Hartley Engines and Motorsport FB page