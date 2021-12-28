For Sale: 1987 Supra with a 2JZ-GTE

This 1987 Toyota Supra is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Bainbridge Island, Washington. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six. It features forged internals, upgraded camshafts, ported head, billet main caps, Garrett 80 mm turbocharger, dual stage Nitrous Express injection, CM Stage 1 Pro methanol/water injection, and Haltech ECU. A five-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch sends power to a limited-slip differential. The Supra rides on coilovers with adjustable control arms, four-wheel disc brakes, and 17-inch wheels with Dunlop Sport 01 (205/45) tires in front and Yokohama Avid (245/50) tires in back. The interior features a Momo steering wheel, Sparco racing seats, and roll cage. Issues include a Carfax report of a “minor damage” in 2017 and seller stating the engine needs a tune.

Source: Bring a Trailer