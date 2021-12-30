Supra Mk3 with a Turbo 2JZ-GTE

This Toyota Supra Mk3 visited Crispeed Tuned at AG Autosports in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a dyno tune. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six and R154 five-speed manual transmission. The motor features factory internals, upgraded camshafts, Precision 6466 turbocharger, and Fuel Injector Clinic 1000 cc injectors. It runs on a Haltech Elite 2000 ECU and Jr Wiring custom wiring harness. On 93 octane fuel the motor made 537 hp and 470 ft-lb on 18 psi of boost. With VP MS109 fuel it made 725 hp and 617 ft-lb on 26 psi of boost.

Source: Crispeed Tuned FB page