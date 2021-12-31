2000 Lotus Elise with a 2.0 L Duratec

This 2000 Lotus Elise 111S sold on Bring a Trailer for $34,000. In 2010 Auto Europe swapped the factory 1.8 L Rover K-series inline-four for a 2.0 L Duratec inline-four making 170 horsepower. The Duratec motor features Crane camshafts, ARP head bolts, custom headers, and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The 1,600 lb car rides on Multimatic dynamic suspension and alloy wheels (15-inch front, 16-inch rear) with Toyo Proxes R888R tires (195/50, 225/45). The interior features Exige racing seats with Schroth six-point harnesses, fire-suppression system, and roll bar.

Source: Bring a Trailer