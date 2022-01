Reinsch Engineering celebrated a milestone in their DMC DeLorean project. Over the past year they worked on replacing the factory 2.85 L PRV V6 with a 3.0 L Renault L7X V6. The hard work paid off when they were able to start the Renault V6 for the first time. They expect the new motor to make around 250 horsepower. It will paired with a UN1-369 five-speed manual transaxle using a custom adapter. We can’t wait to see this DeLorean driving down the road.

Source: Reinsch Engineering FB page