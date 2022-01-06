1949 Ford with a BMW 335D Chassis and Powertrain

Curtis Mowery at CM Fab Designs wanted a powerful and dependable powertrain in his 1949 Ford Club Coupe. Instead of installing it a piece at a time, he cut the floor out and lowered the body over a BMW 335D chassis. The classic Ford is now powered by a 3.0 L M57D30TU2 turbodiesel inline-six and six-speed automatic transmission. The M57 inline-six is making 680 lb-ft of torque thanks to larger injectors and a Malone Stage 3 tune. The chassis swap also gave the Ford a MacPherson front suspension, 5-link rear suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes with vented rotors. Inside you find the 335D interior surrounded by a custom roll cage.

Related