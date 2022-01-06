1968 Ford F-100 with a Coyote V8

This 1968 Ford F-100 called “GT-100” was built by Pacific Muscle Cars in Kelowna, BC, Canada. The truck is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 paired with a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission and 8.8-inch rear end with 3.55 gears. The suspension features a front sway bar and coilovers, power steering, and four-wheel disc brakes. The truck rides on 20-inch wheels with Antares Majoris M5 tires (255/40, 315/35). Inside the cabin you find two-tone leather interior, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air system, and tilt steering column. The exterior features a GT40 Gulf paint scheme, custom chrome bumpers, custom grill, and 1967 Mustang hood vents. The truck recently sold on Bring a Trailer for $122,777.

Source: Pacific Muscle Cars, Bring a Trailer, and TheImageEngine