Nissan 300ZX with a 2.8 L RB-series inline-six

When Brandon Miller is not writing articles for Speedhunters, he’s building amazing cars. Last year Brandon debuted his newest project, a Nissan 300ZX (Z31) at SEMA 2021. The car is no longer powered by a naturally aspirated 3.0 L VG30E V6. Instead the engine bay holds a naturally aspirated 2.85 L RB-series inline-six making 250 horsepower to the wheels on pump gas and a Haltech 2500 ECU. The motor features a RB25DE block, Nitto forged stroker crankshaft, Nitto h-beam rods, custom CP-Carillo 11.6:1 pistons, and Freed Engineering titanium header and exhaust. On top is a ported RB26DETT head with Tomei camshafts, Supertech valves and springs. He also swapped the factory Jatco E4N71B four-speed automatic transmission and diff for a R34 GTS five-speed manual transmission and Infiniti J30 LSD with 3.90 gears. You can read more about the300ZX in Brandon’s articles.

Source: RVAE34 and Larry Chen