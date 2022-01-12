Nissan S13 with a Turbo Volvo Inline-Five

For the past four years Anders Scharff’s AS-Motorsport Nissan S13 has been powered by a turbocharged VG30DETT V6 with a Z32 transmisison. The motor made 530 horsepower and 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque on stock internals. However four seasons of drifting took a toll on the motor and transmission. Instead of rebuilding them, Anders decided to go with a different engine and transmission. The V6 gave way to a turbocharged 2.4 L Volvo B5244T3 inline-five sitting on custom mounts by Lars Harden. The engine also features a Turbosystems turbocharger, CM Racing custom exhaust manifold, and Volvo 960/S90 oil pan. Behind the B5244T3 is an adapter plate with a BMW GS6-53DZ six-speed transmission and Sachs 765 clutch. We can’t wait to hear the unique inline-five scream on the dyno and track soon.

Source: AS-Motorsport FB page