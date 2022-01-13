1970 Camaro with a 1500 hp Twin-Turbo 427 ci V8

Roadster Shop unveiled this 1970 Camaro called “Split Second” at SEMA 2017. The classic F-body is powered by a twin-turbo 427 ci small-block V8 built by Nelson Racing Engines. It features two 73 mm turbochargers, dual fuel system with 16 injectors, and produces 1500 horsepower. The V8 is paired with a manual valvebody 4L80E four-speed automotive transmission and 9-inch rear end. The car rides on Roadster Shop’s weld-in Fast Track chassis with Fox SV 4.0 single adjustable shocks and Brembo Gran Turismo 14-inch brakes behind a set of HRE wheels.

Source: Roadster Shop