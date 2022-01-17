BMW E46 with a 2JZ-GTE Makes 1062 hp

Adam Harych brought his BMW E46 to KMS Engine in Poland for a dyno tune. While there the car’s turbocharged Toyota 2JZ inline-six made 1062 horsepower and 1064 Nm (784 lb-ft) of torque on 1.8 bar (26.1 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. The motor features a Brian Crower crankshaft, Diamond 9.2:1 pistons, Titan main caps, and Precision 7675 turbocharger. It also uses a 2JZ-GTE VVTi head with GSC Power Division camshafts, Supertech +1 mm valves, and Bosch Deatschwerks 2200 cc injectors controlled by a Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. Adam paired the 2JZ with a DCT transmission using a HTG transmission control unit.

Source: KMS Engine FB page