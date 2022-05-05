Skip to content

Ian G’s Audi TT with a 3.6 L VR6

Ian G loves driving and working on Audi and Volkswagen vehicles. He’s performed several engine swaps including ones on an Audi S3 and TT Mk1. The experience gained from that encouraged him to build his dream car.

It all began when Ian purchased a second generation Audi TT (8J). The car came with a 2.0 L inline-four (BWA) making 197 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. It also came front-wheel drive. None of this mattered to Ian because he planned to upgrade everything.

Ian swapped the inline-four for a 3.6 L VR6 from a R36 Passat B6 wagon producing 300 hp and 266 lb-ft. He also replaced the factory FWD drivetrain for an AWD Quattro drivetrain from a TT with a 3.2 L VR6. He kept the stock DQ250 transmission but will eventually swap to a manual transmission.

driveshaft in a Audi TT with a 3.6 L VR6

To improve handling Ian installed a set of KW adjustable coilovers, a Mk3 steering rack, and a SuperPro 26 mm sway bar in the back. Ian rebuilt Brembo 17z six-piston calipers and installed them with 330 mm rotors. These brakes are usually found on a Porsche Cayenne or VW Touareg from the same era.

front wheel and disc brake on a Audi TT with a VR6

KW coilover on a Audi TT with a VR6

KW shock and spring on a Audi TT with a VR6

Mk3 steering rack going on a Audi TT with a 3.6 L VR6

Ian’s recently installed a 3-inch catback exhaust. A valve allows Ian to control the exhaust loudness via a smartphone app or keyfob.

Ian has completed a tremendous amount of work on the car. And he did a great job of documenting it on his channel and on his build thread.

