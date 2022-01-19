1988 Camaro with a 1004 hp ZZ632 V8

Chevrolet Performance wanted to showcase their 632 ci ZZ632/1000 V8 crate motor at SEMA 2021. So they reached out to Hoonigan to build a vehicle using the new motor. After discussing options they settled on using a 1988 Camaro test mule with a big-block V8 Chevrolet had since the early-90’s. Three weeks later and the third-generation Camaro rolled into SEMA with a naturally aspirated 632 ci ZZ632/1000 V8 making 1004 horsepower and 876 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel. Chevy builds the motors with a tall-deck 632 Bowtie Sportsman iron block, forged internals, hydraulic roller camshaft, and RS-X symmetrical port cylinder heads. The rest of the Camaro’s powertrain consists of a Jerico four-speed transmission and Currie rear end. Hoonigan also installed a Heidts front suspension, custom four-link rear suspension, and Baer brakes behind a set of American Racing VF503 wheels.

Source: TheBlock