This 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Rockford, Tennessee. The truck is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat SRT V8 crate engine installed by Dakota Customs in Black Hawk, South Dakota. A ZF eight-speed automatic transmission sends power through a dual-range transfer case to Dana 44 axles with locking differentials and 4.10 gears. The truck rides on Fox 2.0 shocks and 17-inch wheels with Falken Wildpeak A/T 285/70 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer