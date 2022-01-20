2007 Mustang with a Tesla Motor

Nate Stewart is an engineer at AEM EV making products to simplify converting vehicles to electric motors. Nate needed a test mule to help develop and test new products. He found a 2007 Mustang GT “Testang” someone converted to electric with a Tesla Large Drive Unit (LDU). Tesla makes two types of LDUs, a Base and Sport model. The previous owner of the Mustang installed a Sport LDU. Nate and his team swapped the Sport LDU with a Base LDU and installed an AEM EV Inverter Control Board (ICB) and VCU200. The combo allows for control over torque curves, regenerative braking, pedal response, thermal management, and charging. They currently only support the Base LDU but plan to eventually support the Sport LDU. Listen to Nate explain the project and parts below.

Source: AEM Electronics