Last year we shared a Vauxhall Chevette called “Vader” being built by the talented workers at Retropower in the UK. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L C20XE “Redtop” inline-four built by Exon Racing Engines paired with a Quaife six-speed sequential transmission and Atlas rear end. The car is now complete enough to have it’s first road test and dyno session. The C20XE made 285 horsepower and 198 lb-ft of torque on 99 octane fuel.

Source: Retropower channel and Retropower Vader FB page