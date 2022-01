This destroked 6.0 L LSx V8 was built using a Callies 4.8 L crankshaft (3.268-inch stroke). The resulting 328 ci (5.37) V8 was paired with a set of C5R heads, One Guy’s Garage custom 8-to-1 header, and Forced Inductions S491 turbocharger. On R&R Performance’s dyno, the motor made 564 hp and 432 lb-ft of torque naturally aspirated, 989 hp and 790 lb-ft of torque on 13 psi of boost, and 1513 hp and 1130 lb-ft of torque on 30 psi of boost.

Source: via Bangshift