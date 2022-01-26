Ford Ranger Raptor with a 5.0 L Coyote V8

Killa Kustom Kables & Conversions was not happy that the Ford Ranger Raptor only came with a 2.0 L EcoBlue turbodiesel inline-four. So they set out to change that with their “Raptr8” conversions. This Ford Ranger Raptor is now powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 from a wrecked Mustang GT. The engine sits on custom engine mounts with a custom oil sump. The factory Ranger Raptor retains the 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission and 4WD drivetrain thanks to a custom bellhousing and torque converter designed by Killa Kustom Conversions. The truck also retains the factory suspension and rides on a set of Boss Fink 18-inch wheels with Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T 305/60-18 tires. Killa Kustom Conversions says the price of the conversion is $56,000.

Source: Killa Kustom Conversions FB page and 4X4 Australia