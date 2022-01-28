Golf Mk2 with a 1300+ hp VR6 Goes 8.68 sec

Team Rühle Racing returned to Klettwitz, Brandenburg, Germany for L8-Night Race Day 2021 with their powerful Golf Mk2. Thanks to a new engine and several upgrades, the team set a new personal best of 8.686 sec at 278.54 km/h (173.07 mph). The Golf is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 making 1331 hp and 1270 Nm (936 lb-ft) of torque on 2.6 bar (37.7 psi) of boost. Power goes to all four tires through a sequential transmission and upgraded 4Motion drivetrain.

Source: @trrteamruehleracing and Turboscheune Test & Tune