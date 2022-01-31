2021 Jeep Gladiator with a 1000 hp Supercharged Hellephant V8

America’s Most Wanted 4×4 built this 2021 Jeep Gladiator at their company in Holly, Michigan. The company replaced the factory motor with a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor making 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque. Behind the V8 sits a Trackhawk 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission and Rubicon transfer case sends power to a Dana 60 front axle and Dana 80 rear axle. Both axles are eight-lug with ARB air locking diffs and 4.88 gears. The Gladiator rides on Teraflex Falcon 3.3 shocks and dual rate springs, PSC steering box, Alpine adjustable front and rear control arms, and Hellwig heavy-duty rear sway bar. A set off Method 105 beadlock wheels (17×8.5) hold Nitto Trail Grappler MT tires (40×13.5). The Gladiator sold at Barrett-Jackson for $242,000.

Source: America’s Most Wanted 4×4 and 101 Motors FB page