2014 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

BGB Motorsports built this 2014 Porsche Cayman 981 called the “Honey Badger” at their company in Ormond Beach, Florida. The company replaced the factory 2.7 L flat-six for a 3.8 L flat-six from a Porsche 991 with a Cargraphic longtube stainless steel headers and center radiator. The engine produces 400 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent through the factory PDK seven-speed transaxle upgraded with a Guard Transmission limited-slip differential and Aasco Motorsports lightweight flywheel. BGB Motorsports also improved handling with JRZ RS Pro two-way adjustable coilovers, Eibach springs, RSS Tarmac Series lower control arms, and 991 GT3 adjustable front swaybar. The Cayman stops thanks to 991 six-piston brakes with 340 mm rotors. On the outside they installed a Cayman S front bumper, ITC carbon fiber splitter, and Crawford Composites 72-inch IMSA spec GT3 Cup wing. The project cost around $73,000 to build.

Source: BGB Motorsports and Bring a Trailer