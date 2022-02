This unique Ford Cortina truck was built by Auto Econo in Duncanville, Vereeniging, South Africa five years ago. The truck is no longer powered by a naturally aspirated Ford motor. Instead the engine bay holds a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 with a M112 supercharger. The motor features factory internals and makes 321 horsepower to the wheels. It runs on a 50/50 mix of ethanol 95 octane gasoline.

Source: Speed and Sound