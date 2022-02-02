For Sale: Mini Clubman with a Turbo 1.3 L Suzuki Inline-Four

This Leyland Mini Clubman is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Savannah, Georgia. The right-hand-drive car is powered by a turbocharged 1.3 L Suzuki inline-four. It features a MSD direct ignition system, Garrett T3 turbocharger, 2.5-inch stainless exhaust, and Haltech ECU. The motor is paired to a Suzuki Swift five-speed manual transmission with a GTi clutch, lightened flywheel, LSD, and custom axles. A set of Superlite 13×6-inch wheels cover front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. The interior features Honda CRX front seats, Toyota Corolla GT steering wheel, and Autometer gauges. Issues with the car include front suspension bushings need replacement, missing wheel center caps, digital air/fuel gauge does not work, and seller reported “noise” coming from accessory belt side of engine. They also state the steering wheel pulls to the right when letting off the throttle at high-RPM.

Source: Bring a Trailer