1974 Mini with an 1.0 L EcoBoost Inline-Three

Gildred Racing specializes in building Classic Minis with modern powertrains. This 1974 Mini Mk3 is powered by a turbocharged 1.0 L EcoBoost inline-three and five-speed manual transmission. The 1.0 L Fox inline-three now produces 170 horsepower thanks to a Stage 2 performance upgrade. The Mini rides on front and rear coilovers with Classic 8 13×7-inch wheels. The interior features custom leather upholstery, custom blue carpet, MPi seats, and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Gildred Racing (project page)