1967 Camaro with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Ironworks Speed & Kustom built this 1967 Camaro called “Fairway 67” at their company in Bakersfield, California. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor making 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The motor features an Eaton 1.7 L R1740 TVS supercharger, longtube headrs, dry sump system, aluminum radiator, and Wegner serpentine accessory drive. A Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a custom 9-inch rear end. The Camaro rides on a Speedtech Performance Extreme subframe, rear torque arm, and set of RideTech adjustable coilovers. Forgeline RB1 monoblock 19-inch wheels (19×11.0, 19×12.5) with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires (305/30, 325/30) over Wilwood 14-inch disc brakes on all four corners. A roll cage protects the occupants while they sit on Corbeau carbon fiber racing seats with Impact racing harnesses. A set of Dakota Digital gauges sit behind a Sparco steering wheel.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Forgeline