1969 Mustang with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Allison’s Rod and Custom built this 1969 Ford Mustang for SCCA racer Phil Heacock to use at the track. The project took three years to complete ending in 2014. Under the fiberglass hood sits a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 making 530 horsepower to the wheels. The motor features Mahle forged pistons, Manley H-beam rods, forged crankshaft, and Whipple supercharger. A T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a 9-inch rear end with Strange Engineering third member and limited-slip differential with 3.50 gears. The Mustang rides on a TCI Engineering front suspension featuring their tubular control arms, steering rack, adjustable coilovers, and subframe connectors. It stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes covered by a set of True-Forged 18-inch wheels with BFGoodrich G-Force Comp 2 tires (245/50, 275/35).

Source: Bring a Trailer