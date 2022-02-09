Fiat 126p with a Turbo Subaru Flat-Four

This Fiat 126p is being built by JDM Serwis in Wisła, Poland for drag racing. They are replacing the factory straight-twin engine for a turbocharged 2.2 L Subaru EJ22 flat-four. The motor features Audi TFSI ignition coils and will run off a Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. They are also swapping the factory transaxle for a five-speed manual transaxle from a Škoda 130 with a modified flywheel, clutch, and axles. The front of the car will hold the battery, radiator, and intercooler. You can view more photos and follow the progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Turbo Żaba Fiat 126 FB page via Ecumaster FB page