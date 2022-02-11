For Sale: Toyota Van with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12

Are you interested in owning something really unique? Then you might be interested in James Redelinghuys’ Toyota Quantum (HiAce) he’s selling in South Africa for ZAR 1,195,000 or about $78,541. Last year we shared the van has a twin-turbo 5.0 L Toyota 1GZ V12 rising from the floor in the cabin. The motor is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and Mustang GT rear end. James told Cars.co.za the van made 600 horsepower on the dyno and could mathematically reach 300 km/h (186 mph).

Source: Toyota Hiace Modified FB page and Cars.co.za