1989 Mustang with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six on the Dyno

Jason Waye from Tuff Mounts took his 1989 Mustang “FOXSAKE” to Adam Rogash at MPW Performance in Keysborough, VIC, Australia for dyno tuning. The Mustang is powered by a turbocharged Barra (FG) inline-six and Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission. Since the Barra still retains the stock bottom-end they did not push it too far. The motor made 604 horsepower (450 kW) to the hubs on 23 psi of boost. Jason plans to run 9’s with the current motor and eventually going for the 7’s with a forged motor.

Source: StreetMachineTV