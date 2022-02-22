2007 Wrangler with a Supercharged Hemi V8

This 2007 Jeep Wrangler originally came with a 3.8 L EGH V6 and 545RFE five-speed automatic transmission. The owner eventually swapped the V6 for a 392 ci Hemi V8 from Arrington Performance. The motor made 397 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque to the 37-inch tires thanks to a Magnuson supercharger making 6 psi of boost. Great news for the Wrangler but bad new for the transmission. So the Jeep went to Arrington Performance for a built NAG1 five-speed automatic transmission.

Source: Arrington Performance