2012 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Demon V8

Matthew Kesatie works at Gearhead Fabrications which specializes in Hemi performance. Last year Matthew built a 2012 Mustang GT with a twin-turbo Demon V8 and FTI Level 5 Powerglide automatic transmission. The V8 features a Demon block and crank, aftermarket pistons and rods, Gearhead Fabrications camshaft, Thitek heads, and two Boost Lab 7675 turbochargers. It produces around 1400-1500 horsepower based on drag racing results. Watch Matthew drive the Mustang to a 7.671 sec at 163.51 mph quarter-mile.

Source: 1320Video