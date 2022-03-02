HSV GTS with a 1179 hp Supercharged LSx V8

Tony Kulafi owns a Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) GTS capable of 8’s in the quarter-mile. It originally came with a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 making 430 kW (577 hp) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque. It’s now powered by a supercharged 388 ci LSx V8 built by Rocksteady Racing making 1179 hp on 25 psi of boost. The motor features a LSX iron block, All Pro heads, custom JE pistons, Callies Enforcer rods, and custom camshaft. On top sits a Harrop H2650i supercharger with their integrated 115 mm throttle body and larger intercooler core. The drivetrain features a Hasty Trans built 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a US Shift Quick4 controller and a full floating 9-inch rear end. The 4550 lb car’s best quarter-mile is a 8.876 sec at 154.99 mph.

Source: HarropTV